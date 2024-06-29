1,301 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,769. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

