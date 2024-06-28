ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 1.4% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.03. 1,230,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,446,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.