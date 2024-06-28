Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.36.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $306.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

