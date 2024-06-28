Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $60.28 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00120908 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,971,083.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

