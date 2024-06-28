Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.35

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.35 and last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLDPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.