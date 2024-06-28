XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 2.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 790,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,433,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.