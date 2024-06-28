Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Acquires A$151,061.58 in Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO – Get Free Report) insider Anjali Joshi purchased 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$87.22 ($58.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,061.58 ($100,707.72).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Anjali Joshi bought 780 shares of Xero stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$86.31 ($57.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,317.90 ($44,878.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

