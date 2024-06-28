Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $134.58 million and $12.23 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xai has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.46578357 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $13,466,762.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

