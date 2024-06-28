WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $46.80

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $45.71. WPP shares last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 10,349 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.