Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.78. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

