Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.45

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $1.70. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 795,410 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. R. F. Lafferty restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.40). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.