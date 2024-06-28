Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,302,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $177.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53. Woodward has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

