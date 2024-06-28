Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,283,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,064,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,567,232. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Read Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.