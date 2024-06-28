Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.15.

WFC opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

