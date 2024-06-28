Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/18/2024 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/12/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $271.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $344.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $268.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – First Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.
- 5/30/2024 – First Solar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.
- 5/29/2024 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $252.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $269.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $359.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $209.50 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $196.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
First Solar Stock Performance
First Solar stock traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.56 and its 200-day moving average is $184.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.