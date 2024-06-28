Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.