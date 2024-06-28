Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,458 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

INTC stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

