Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,818 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,818 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

LRGF stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.