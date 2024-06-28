Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 189,965 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,965 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $68,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 639,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,669,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

