Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $47,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $318.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $318.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

