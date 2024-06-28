Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $63.95 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $63,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE opened at $73.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.