Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,035 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.51% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

