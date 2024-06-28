Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $54,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.