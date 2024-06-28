Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 40,623 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,457,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $169,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 110,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
