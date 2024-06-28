Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,912 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.