Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,184 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.