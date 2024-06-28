Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Up 6%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 423.40 ($5.37). Approximately 1,539,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,063,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.40 ($5.07).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.58) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
