Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday.

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market capitalization of £347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.64. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

