Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 259.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 932,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,942,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.