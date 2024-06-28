Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.95 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.