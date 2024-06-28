Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLAL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 47,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,116. The firm has a market cap of $441.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

Read More

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

