Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

