VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $652.95

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 652.95 ($8.28) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.88). VP shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.88), with a volume of 28,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 950 ($12.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

VP Stock Performance

VP Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.74. The company has a market capitalization of £279.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,333.33%.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

