VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $533,424.03 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VZIO opened at $10.70 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 54.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 253,750 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 220,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
