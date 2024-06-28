Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Short Interest Up 72.0% in June

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,600 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 862,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VANI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 27,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,980. Vivani Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

