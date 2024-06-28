Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Visteon Trading Down 0.2 %

VC stock opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

