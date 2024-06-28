Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.
Visa Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Visa stock traded down $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $266.62. 10,526,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.13 and a 200 day moving average of $273.41. The company has a market capitalization of $487.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
