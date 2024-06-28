Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 104,500,000 shares. Currently, 30.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

SPCE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 1,377,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

