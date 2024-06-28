VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USVM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.