VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USVM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
