VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 7.18% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.2607 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

