Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VGCX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 7.8 %
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
