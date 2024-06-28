Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 7.8 %

TSE:VGCX opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.76. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.67.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

