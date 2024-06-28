Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,273,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 4,824,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82,731.0 days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.38.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.