Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,273,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 4,824,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82,731.0 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.38.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

