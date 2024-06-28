Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vertiv by 341.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 206.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

