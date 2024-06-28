Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

VRNA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 705,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,328. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 563,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 195,495 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

