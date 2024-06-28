Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 1.6 %

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

VRE stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.00%.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz purchased 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

