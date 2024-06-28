Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.18 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001468 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

