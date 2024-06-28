Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a growth of 3,094.9% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 12,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,181. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Venus Concept Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 387,231 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $468,549.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 51.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

