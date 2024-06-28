Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Plans Dividend of $0.95 (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9519 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day moving average of $251.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

