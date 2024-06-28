Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

