Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4736 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 47,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
